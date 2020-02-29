Death toll in Bahadurgarh factory explosion rises to six

The death toll from an explosion at a chemical factory in Haryana's Bahadurgarh town rose to six on Saturday as rescuers found two more bodies trapped under the debris of collapsed buildings, officials said Jhajjar Deputy Commissioner Jitender Dahiya said a boiler of the factory had exploded due to high temperature.

Four labourers were killed and 28 others injured on Friday after the explosion in the MI Industrial area in Bahadurgarh on the outskirts of Delhi partially damaged seven buildings, he said The National Disaster Response Force and the district administration are making efforts to pull out the bodies of two labourers from the debris, Dahiya said.

"The death toll has risen to six... Work is still in process to clear the debris of the buildings," he said Among the injured are five children and 12 women, he said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased Bahadurgarh town is in Jhajjar district..

