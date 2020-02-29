Left Menu
Development News Edition

US-Taliban sign 'peace deal' aimed at ending war in Afghanistan

The United States and the Taliban on Saturday signed a peace deal in Doha after months of negotiations, aimed at ending the 18-year long war in Afghanistan and which will pave the way for Washington to withdraw all its troops from the country within 14 months.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 19:30 IST
US-Taliban sign 'peace deal' aimed at ending war in Afghanistan
United States of America and Taliban signed 'agreement for bringing peace to Afghanistan'.. Image Credit: ANI

The United States and the Taliban on Saturday signed a peace deal in Doha after months of negotiations, aimed at ending the 18-year long war in Afghanistan and which will pave the way for Washington to withdraw all its troops from the country within 14 months. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the agreement was signed between the representatives of the US and the Taliban in Qatar's Doha in the presence of representatives of various countries.

Ahead of signing of the deal, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said the United States will closely watch the Taliban for their compliance with their commitments and calibrate the peace of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan with the group's action. Pompeo made the remarks ahead of signing the peace deal with the Taliban aimed at ending an 18-year long war in the country.

"Efforts only became real when the Taliban showed interest in pursuing real peace & ending their relationship with Al-Qaeda & other foreign terrorist groups. The agreement that we will sign today is the true test of this effort," Pompeo said. "We will closely watch the Taliban for their compliance with their commitments and calibrate the pace of our withdrawal with their actions. This is how we will ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a base for international terrorists," he added.

As per the joint declaration between Washington and the Afghan government, the US will withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan within 14 months. The plan is "subject to the Taliban's fulfillment of its commitments under the US-Taliban agreement. "The United States reaffirms its commitments regarding support for the Afghan security forces and other government institutions, including through ongoing efforts to enhance the ability of Afghan security forces to deter and respond to internal and external threats, consistent with its commitments under existing security agreements between the two governments," the joint declaration read, as reported by Tolo News.

As per the declaration, the US will reduce the number of US military forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 and implement other commitments in the US-Taliban agreement within 135 days of the announcement of this joint declaration and the US-Taliban agreement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

No breakthrough in Gulf dispute, Qatar foreign minister says

Talks on ending a nearly-three-year-old diplomatic dispute in the Gulf have produced no breakthrough, Qatar foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Saturday. He told Al Jazeera his country hoped for a solution to the disp...

Pope tells scandal-marred Legion they still haven't reformed

Vatican City, Feb 29 AP Pope Francis told the Legion of Christ religious order Saturday it still has a long road of reform ahead, making clear that 10 years of Vatican-mandated rehabilitation hadnt purged it of the toxic influences of its p...

NCA physio faces heat after Ishant injury, pacer could miss IPL first part

The resurfacing of Ishant Sharmas ankle injury has left the BCCI red-faced and National Cricket Academy NCA head physio Ashish Kaushik under the scanner The 31-year-old speedster could miss the first part of the IPL in case he is required t...

End to externally sponsored terrorism key for peace in Afghanistan: FS tells Afghan leaders

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has conveyed to Afghan leadership Indias support for an independent, sovereign, democratic and inclusive Afghanistan, holding that sustainable peace in the country requires an end to externally spons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020