Cop held for accepting Rs 4000 bribe
A lower-rung police officerwas detained on Saturday in Aurangabad in Maharashtra forallegedly accepting Rs 4000 in bribe for extending an officialfavour, an ACB official said
The Assistant Sub-Inspector Subhash Bhosale (55) wasallegedly accepting the money from the complainant forreturning his mobile phone at Satara police station in thecity
The process to register a case was underway.
