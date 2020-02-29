Cop held for accepting Rs 4000 bribe

A lower-rung police officerwas detained on Saturday in Aurangabad in Maharashtra forallegedly accepting Rs 4000 in bribe for extending an officialfavour, an ACB official said

The Assistant Sub-Inspector Subhash Bhosale (55) wasallegedly accepting the money from the complainant forreturning his mobile phone at Satara police station in thecity

The process to register a case was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

