Telangana budget session from March 6

The budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly would begin on March 6, during which the House is expected to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a notification on Saturday summoning the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council to meet at 11 AM on March 6.

Besides the presentation of the Budget, the assembly is expected to pass a resolution against the citizenship law The state cabinet, at a meeting on February 16, had urged the Centre to abrogate the CAA.

The state cabinet appealed to the Union government not to discriminate on the basis of religion according to Indian citizenship. It requested the Centre to treat all religions equal before the law, an official release on the cabinet meeting had said The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, felt that the CAA would lead to discrimination on the basis of religion while granting citizenship, thus jeopardizing secularism as envisaged in the Constitution, the release said.

The Cabinet decided to pass a resolution to the effect in the state Assembly, the way Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, and West Bengal have done, the release had said Meanwhile, the opposition Congress held a meeting of its leaders here and decided to raise farmers issues, among others, during the Assembly session.

Alleging that the TRS government diluted the Rythu Bandhu (farmers investment support scheme) introduced with fanfare, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy demanded that the scheme be implemented without any limitation and that ex-gratia be paid to the king of all farmers who had committed suicide

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

