Mumbai: BMC set to ban single-use plastic from May 1

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 20:23 IST
  • Created: 29-02-2020 20:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Aiming to make Mumbai free of single-use plastic by May 1 this year in line with Maharashtra government's announcement for the state, the BMC on Saturday said it will take strict action against those using such plastic In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation urged citizens, traders and hawkers to not use the prohibited plastic.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had, on Friday, announced in the Legislative Council that the state will be made free of single-use plastic items by May 1 this year The BMC said it had seized 86,000 kg plastic and recovered Rs 4.65 crore in fines since June 2018.

The civic body's statement said Rs 5000 will be the fine if one is found using the prohibited plastic for the first time, while it will be Rs 10,000 if one is caught for a second time Anyone caught for a third time will have to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 and can also be jailed for three months, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

