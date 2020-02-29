MP: Tribal woman gang-raped, two arrested

A 40-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped by three men in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, the police said on Saturday Udaipura police station in-charge Indraraj Singh said two of the accused have been arrested.

According to the woman, she set out for Saikheda in Silwani tehsil on Friday evening. A tractor driver gave her lift upto Boras village where she waited for a bus As the bus did not turn up till 10 pm, Kunwar Lal, a local resident, offered to put her up at his house for the night and she accepted his offer, she told police.

Lal then called his friends Manju Gaud and Preetam Bediya. They drank liquor and allegedly raped her, Singh said While Lal and Gaud were arrested for alleged gang- rape, Bediya was absconding. Further probe was on, the police officer added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

