Over 500 firemen, 26 fire tenders dousing oil warehouse fire in Chennai

Over 500 firemen, 26 fire tenders have been deployed to douse a massive fire that broke out at an oil warehouse in Madhavaram on Saturday.

"Over 500 firemen, 26 fire tenders and 6 foam tenders on the job. To a large extent, the fire has been put out. It is a godown of a chemical-based material used for medical purpose, so the possibility of poisonous gas ruled out," Sylendra Babu, Additional Director, Fire and Rescue Service, told ANI.

Property damage in the fire is yet to be examined. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.