Ram Janmabhoomi Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra visits Ram temple site

The former top bureaucrat and Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on Saturday visited the Ram temple site here and interacted with members of the Ram Mandir Trust, including its secretary Champat Rai. Mishra visited the VHP's stone carving workshops, it's local headquarter Karsewakpuram and major temples here "Our new planning will be according to the full satisfaction of security forces, we will try that the walking distance of devotees to reach the temple is reduced to the extent that it does not impact security," Rai said.

"Before any construction work starts, there will be a meeting of architects and engineers to finalize the plan," he said Rai said the temple's blueprint is being prepared and nothing has been finalized yet. Mishra during his visit was accompanied by Rai and top officials of the local administration...

