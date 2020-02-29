Mumbai: Theft suspect flees police station from toilet window

A theft suspect on Saturday ran away from Shivaji Nagar police station in the metropolis after asking permission to go to the toilet, an official said Imran Safiullah Khan alias Immu(24) escaped from the ledge on the first floor of the station after breaking the glass of the toilet window and police were alerted by passers-by who witnessed the escape, he said.

"He has two theft cases registered against his name He was called in for questioning on Saturday morning as we found his movement suspicious while probing a case. A case under section 224 (escape from lawful detention) of the IPC was registered and efforts are on to nab him," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Deonar division) Vishwapal Bhujbal.

Videos of the escape, shot by passers-by, were being circulated on social media.

