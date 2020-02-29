Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt must ensure US-Taliban deal does not adversely impact India's security interests

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 21:17 IST
Govt must ensure US-Taliban deal does not adversely impact India's security interests
The deal laid out a timetable for a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday said the government must ensure that the US-Taliban peace deal does not have any adverse effect on India's security and its interests are protected The Opposition party's comments came just ahead of the signing of a landmark deal between the US and the Taliban. The deal was signed later in the day. The deal laid out a timetable for a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months.

Congress' senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said India should not ignore its own security and interests because the Taliban has been supporting terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar "We hope Prime Minister has discussed the interests of India. The Indian government has to see its own security and interest too to ensure that the Taliban does not again target India in any way. India should not ignore its own security," he said.

Keeping this in mind, it has to be seen that there is no adverse effect on India's security, Sharma said The US-Taliban deal provides for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan nearly 18 years after their deployment in the country...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Greece pushes back migrants after Turkish border 'onslaught'

Greek police fired teargas to push back hundreds of stone-throwing migrants trying to cross over the border from Turkey on Saturday, as a crisis over Syria shifted onto the European Unions doorstep.Greece, which has tense relations with Tur...

Convict gets atop Howrah jail building, threatens suicide

A life convict went atop a building of the Howrah district jail on Saturday and threatened to commit suicide, alleging irregularities at the correctional home The convict, identified as Md Sohail, is a notorious prisoner and has been freque...

Ethiopia 'disappointed' with US mediation on Nile dam

Ethiopia on Saturday expressed disappointment with the latest push by the United States to resolve a long-running dispute over a massive dam on the Nile River, suggesting a deal could still be far off The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, se...

Paris half-marathon cancelled over coronavirus fears

The Paris half-marathon, which was scheduled for Sunday with 44,000 registered runners, has been canceled over fears of coronavirus, officials said SaturdayThe announcement came after the French government ordered the cancellation of gather...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020