R'than CM presents chadar at Ajmer Dargah

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday presented a 'chadar' at the Ajmer Dargah on the occasion of the 808th Urs of the Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Chairman of the Muslim Waqf Board's Rajasthan Board, Khanu Khan Budhwali, presented the chadar on the chief minister's behalf through the dargah's khadim Ali Angara

The chief minister in his message said Rajasthan has always been landing for Sufi saints and auliyaas. Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti was a great leader of Sufism. He is revered by people of all religions, Gehlot said

The chief minister hoped that pilgrims who come to the dargah to pray will spread the message of peace and brotherhood.

