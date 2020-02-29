Woman abducted for Rs 20 lakh ransom, shot dead

An 18-year-old woman, who was abducted three days ago, was found dead at the Loharka Road area here, police said on Saturday Anmoldeep Kaur's body was found from a plot of land and she was shot dead, they said.

Police said Luvpreet Singh (22) has been arrested for killing the woman. Kaur was kidnapped three days back allegedly by Singh who had demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from her family, they said Singh was arrested after Kaur's call details were examined, Inspector Sukhwinder Singh said.

The woman was a pursuing a beauty and makeup course, and used to come from Ajnala village to Ranjit Avenue. She was kidnapped from a locality in Ranjit Avenue which is nearly 25 kilometers from her home in Ajnala Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the gruesome killing and alleged that the law and order had totally collapsed in the state..

