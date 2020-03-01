Left Menu
We chose to remain united and maintained peace in face of NE Delhi violence, say Mahalaxmi Enclave residents

Amid burnt schools, shops and residences on both sides is a colony that remained untouched by the violence that hit the North-East Delhi recently. Residents of Mahalaxmi Enclave, both Hindus and Muslims, stood guard at each end of their area to protect their lives and belongings.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 11:47 IST
A visual of Shiv Vihar in Delhi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Amid burnt schools, shops and residences on both sides is a colony that remained untouched by the violence that hit the North-East Delhi recently. Residents of Mahalaxmi Enclave, both Hindus and Muslims, stood guard at each end of their area to protect their lives and belongings.

Mahalaxmi Enclave in Shiv Vihar is surrounded by Muslim dominated area of Mustafabad on one side and Hindu dense colony of Govind Vihar on the other. With such a location, the colony had the potential of being one of the worst-hit areas during the violence. But it chose not to be inflamed by communal sentiments. Predominantly a Hindu population area, residences of Muslim families are also located in the colony. Behind Lane Number 4 of the Mahalaxmi Enclave area are houses of Muslim families that lie on the periphery of the community dominated area of Mustafabad. This is from where the alleged mob tried to enter the enclave but were stopped by its residents.

"As you can see the lane is opening in the Muslim population area, my family stood guard against those who tried to enter. We were joined in by some more and did not let the mob enter into our colony, " said Arif Khan a local resident. Ashok Kumar, who had not been to his office for the past six days due to the tense situation said that the Hindus did not let any harm come to their Muslim neighbours.

"The mob who tried to enter to hurt our harmony was stopped by the residents joining forces. We faced stone-pelting and other threats but we remained on guard. We secured our Muslim neighbours and one of them was even escorted to his relative's house. We ensured that his property isn't harmed, " said Kumar while showing a green painted house. According to residents, they had witnessed gory scenes unfolding on the main road as police reached late to contain the damage. "I have seen these boys from their childhood days. What do we have to do with violence, " said Jaibunissa.

"Together we kept each other away from harm. And that is why amid all chaos, our colony remained untouched by the violence, " added Kumar. (ANI)

