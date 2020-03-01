Two brothers among five arrested for land grabbing in Jammu

Five persons, including two brothers, were arrested as part of a crackdown on land grabbers following registration of a case related to tampering of revenue records here, police said on Sunday. Police also seized official records from the 'Niabat' (revenue record room) at Nagrota during the operation, a police official said. He said the case related to tampering of revenue records, where state land worth crores of rupees was transferred illegally in names of locals by revenue authorities after hatching a criminal conspiracy with the land mafia in Jagti area of Nagrota along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

The crackdown led to the arrest of five persons -- Vishwa Nath, his brother Subash Chander, Samant Singh, Anchal Singh and Brijdev Singh -- and seizure of three private vehicles, the official said adding more arrests and seizures are expected as many names have surfaced during the investigation. The arrests were made from different parts of Jammu, the official said, adding they were wanted in connection with an FIR lodged by police recently at police station Nagrota after the deputy commissioner, Jammu, cancelled the illegal mutation. The case was registered after it came to light that state land at Jagti was transferred illegally by revenue authorities after tampering records in names of some people who were part of the land mafia.

