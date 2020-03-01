Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress to strongly raise Delhi riots in Parl, demand HM Shah's resignation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 13:46 IST
Congress to strongly raise Delhi riots in Parl, demand HM Shah's resignation

The Congress will strongly raise the issue of communal riots in Delhi during the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament starting on Monday and demand Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged police lapses The Congress is likely to submit adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, demanding a debate over the violence in Delhi, sources said.

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party will strongly raise the issue of riot-torn Delhi and ask why the violence happened.  "The government has miserably failed to maintain law and order. I think there must be some sort of a nexus between the rioters and a section of police officials which resulted in gruesome killings and arson that has tarnished our image across the globe. This is a matter of serious concern for us," he told PTI "We will continue to raise the demand of Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation on the floor of the House," Chowdhury said.

Congress' senior spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi also said the Congress will take up in Parliament in the strongest possible terms the "wanton destruction of democratic values" in this country with the "active approbation" and, frequently, the selective "Nelsonian blind eye" of the government.  "The manner and form of protest inside or out of Parliament is a matter of coordinated strategy and not an issue to be publicly aired. But the country is assured that we will discharge our responsibilities vigorously and without fear, despite extreme and illegal intrusion and harassment," he told PTI The Congress and other opposition parties have accused the police of bias and inaction in the Delhi violence.

A Congress delegation, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, urged President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to call for Home Minister Shah's resignation over his alleged "abdication of duty" during the communal violence in Delhi and remind the Centre of its "raj dharma" The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, had also deliberated on the issue last week and passed a resolution, demanding answers from both the central and Delhi governments, while also urging the people of Delhi to "reject the politics of hate".

The Congress president on Friday had deputed a five-member team to visit the riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi and submit a report to her after assessing the situation there The delegation comprised All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Mukul Wasnik, AICC in-charge for Delhi Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, former MP Tariq Anwar and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

At least 42 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal riots that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and continued till February 11.

After a break, it will again commence on March 2 and continue till April 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Bill to bring cooperative banks under RBI regulation to get Parliament nod during Budget session

In a bid to address weaknesses in cooperative banking sector, the Parliament is likely to clear a Bill to amend Banking Regulation Act to bring multi-state cooperative banks under effective regulation of RBI during the Budget session The pr...

BJP office-bearer wants Ghazipur to be made Gaadhipuri

An office-bearer of the Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP has sought to change the name of Ghazipur district in eastern UP to Gaadhipuri UP BJP media co-convenor Navin Srivastava recently submitted a letter in this regard to the states Deputy Chief...

Home Minister Amit Shah launches BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' (no more atrocity) campaign in West Bengal.

Home Minister Amit Shah launches BJPs Aar Noi Annay no more atrocity campaign in West Bengal....

Kylie Jenner enjoys during girls' trip with daughter Stormi, friends

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has been enjoying a mini getaway with her favourite gal pals and two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. On Saturday the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to share her girls trip festivities,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020