Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 160 rape cases reported on railway premises, on board trains from 2017-2019: RTI

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 15:51 IST
Over 160 rape cases reported on railway premises, on board trains from 2017-2019: RTI

Over 160 rape cases have been reported on railway premises and on board running trains between 2017 and 2019, an RTI query has found While the number of rapes have gone down from 51 in 2017 to 44 in 2019, there was a spike in 2018 when the number of such cases rose to 70.

According to the reply to the query filed by Neemuch-based activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur, there have been 136 rapes on railway premises and 29 on running trains during 2017-2019, totalling 165 Of the 44 rapes reported last year, 36 were committed on railway premises and eight on trains.

Of the 70 rapes reported in 2018, 59 were reported on railway premises and 11 on trains Of the 51 rapes reported in 2017, 41 were on railway premises and 10 on running trains.

There have been 1,672 cases of crimes against women other than rapes — 802 on railway premises and 870 on trains There were 771 cases of kidnapping and abduction in these three years, 4,718 cases of robbery, 213 cases of attempt to murder and 542 murders on railway premises and on board trains.

Policing on railways is a state subject, prevention of crime, registration of cases, their investigation and maintenance of law and order on railway premises as well as on running trains are the responsibility of state governments, which they discharge through Government Railway Police (GRP)/District Police However, the railways has taken a slew of measures to ensure security of women.

In a reply to a question on security of women in railways, the ministry had informed Rajya Sabha last month that on vulnerable and identified routes or sections, 2,200 trains on an average are escorted by the Railway Protection Force daily in addition to 2,200 trains escorted by GRP of different states daily Security helpline 182 is made operational (24X7) over Indian Railways for security-related assistance to passengers in distress.

Drives are conducted against entry of male passengers into compartments reserved for women passengers and persons apprehended are prosecuted under section 162 of The Railways Act, 1989 During 2018 and 2019, a total of 1,39,422 and 1,14,170 male passengers respectively have been prosecuted for unauthorised entry or travel in compartments reserved for women passengers.

Ladies Special trains running in metropolitan cities are being escorted by lady RPF personnel Fixed CCTV cameras have been provided in 2019 coaches (up to November 2019) and 511 railway stations (up to December 2019) for enhancing security of passengers.

These measures seem to have borne fruit with a dip in crimes across railways While in 2019, there were 55,826 total reported crimes in railway premises and on board trains, in 2017, the number was 71,055..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar says Gulf snub in Afghan signing unwise

Doha, Mar 1 AP The tiny nation of Qatar expressed disappointment Sunday that nearly all of its Gulf neighbours snubbed invitations to attend the weekend peace signing ceremony between the US and the Taliban Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad ...

Cong links 'cloak-and-dagger' I-T raids to graft probe by Chhattisgarh govt, slams use of CRPF

The Congress on Sunday said the cloak-and-dagger I-T raids in Chhattisgarh in which the CRPF assisted the income tax department teams showed that the Centre was scared after the state government launched a probe into alleged corruption unde...

House torched in Delhi violence, BSF man gets Rs 10 lakh from

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sanctioned a relief of Rs 10 lakh to BSF constable Mohammad Anees, whose house was burnt in the communal violence in northeast Delhi The chief minister, who was saddened to know that the consta...

India beats Russia, Poland to bag $40 million defence deal in Europe

By Ajit K Dubey In a major success, India has bagged a deal worth USD 40 million to supply four indigenously-built weapon locating radars to Armenia by beating Russian and Polish firms.The deal is for supplying four Swathi weapon locating r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020