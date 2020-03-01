Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Why a Delhi retired Delhi Police official feels betrayed

It is not just the common people who are complaining of police not responding to their distress calls during the recent communal riots in Delhi. It emerges now that the Delhi Police let down their own too.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 16:13 IST
Delhi violence: Why a Delhi retired Delhi Police official feels betrayed
Mehmood Khan (in white clothes) with his neighbours. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By By Joymala Bagchi It is not just the common people who are complaining of police not responding to their distress calls during the recent communal riots in Delhi. It emerges now that the Delhi Police let down their own too.

Mehmood Khan, a 66-year-old retired sub-inspector of Delhi Police says that he made several calls to the police control room after the violence broke out in his area but got no response. He says that he saw a crowd of thousands while he was returning from a mosque in the Ganga Vihar area on the evening of February 24. Sensing trouble, Khan fled to the nearby Kabir Nagar, a Muslim majority area, along with his family.

He said that he received calls on February 25 that a mob had gathered outside his house and was ransacking his house. Again, Khan made frantic calls to Delhi Police control room as well as some of his acquaintances in the department, but nobody came to his help. "I made at least 9-10 calls to the police control room and to police officials but no one answered. I worked for Delhi Police for 40 years and till today no one from the department has come to visit me or even called to ask as to what happened to me and my family," said a visibly disappointed Khan.

He has also claimed that the rioters looted cash amounting to Rs 8 lakh and the gold jewellery which was recently bought for the wedding of Khan's granddaughter. The mob also vandalised his four-storeyed house, though the mob somehow stopped short of setting the building on fire. Khan's neighbours claim that they begged with the rioters to not set the building on fire.

Mehmood Khan's family is the only Muslim family in the Hindu dominated locality of Ganga Vihar. Chowdhary Pritam Singh, Khan's 72-year-old neighbour said, "We are brothers and we would remain so no matter what. When we saw the rioters coming, all of us stood together to protect his house. With folded hands, we told them he is our brother, please don't do this. Please go."

The storm has passed, but it has left Khan - and hundreds like him - bruised, shattered and betrayed. At least 42 people have died and more than 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days.Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the people who lost their lives in violence. He has said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out on second floor of Azad Bhawan at ITO

A fire broke out on the second floor of Azad Bhawan at ITO on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No injury was reported, he said According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 3.53 pm after which three ...

MHADA begins flat allotment process for mill workers

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority MHADA on Sunday started the allotment process for about 3894 flats to mill workers through a lottery, here in Mumbai. The 3894 flats are all 1 BHK, with a total area of 225 square fee...

Qatar says Gulf snub in Afghan signing unwise

Doha, Mar 1 AP The tiny nation of Qatar expressed disappointment Sunday that nearly all of its Gulf neighbours snubbed invitations to attend the weekend peace signing ceremony between the US and the Taliban Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad ...

Cong links 'cloak-and-dagger' I-T raids to graft probe by Chhattisgarh govt, slams use of CRPF

The Congress on Sunday said the cloak-and-dagger I-T raids in Chhattisgarh in which the CRPF assisted the income tax department teams showed that the Centre was scared after the state government launched a probe into alleged corruption unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020