Fire breaks out on second floor of Azad Bhawan at ITO

A fire broke out on the second floor of Azad Bhawan at ITO on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No injury was reported, he said According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 3.53 pm after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The official suspect that a short circuit triggered the fire in the building The blaze was brought under control by 4.05 pm, he added..

