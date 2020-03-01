Left Menu
Centre making efforts to ensure indigenous art and craftwork

  PTI
  • |
  Ranchi
  • |
  Updated: 01-03-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 18:23 IST
Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the central government is making all efforts to ensure that indigenous art and craftwork get proper exposure in the international market The Union minority affairs minister said this after inaugurating the 'Hunar Haat' at Harmu ground here.

"The process to register these artisans and their indigenous products on the Government e-Marketplace is on," he said Consultations with various export promotion councils are also on and many of them have shown interest in marketing the products worldwide, Naqvi said at the 'haat'.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's visit to Hunar Haat at India Gate Lawns in New Delhi, earlier this year, has given tremendous boost and encouragement to artisans, craftspeople, especially women artisans from across the country," Naqvi said The 'Hunar Haat' in Ranchi is being organised by Union Minority Affairs Ministry and it will continue till March 8 and it is being organised in Jharkhand for the first time.

The prime minister mentioned 'Hunar Haat' in his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on February 23 and there he reiterated the Centre's commitment to promote and encourage the magnificent legacy of the indigenous art and craftwork, the Union minister said "The number of visitors increased by more than 60 per cent after Modi Ji's visit at India Gate Lawns in New Delhi.

More than 17 lakh visitors, both domestic and international, visited the 'Hunar Haat'," Naqvi said The visitors encouraged the artisans and also enjoyed traditional delicacies of various states at the 'Bawarchikhana' section there, he said.

The Union minister also said that a total of 125 stalls have been set up at in Ranchi where more than 250 artisans from across the country are participating In last three years, more than three lakh artisans, craftspeople and culinary experts, including a large number of women artisans, have been provided employment and employment opportunities through such 'haats', the minister said.

The next Hunar Haat will be organised in Chandigarh from March 13 to March 22, this year and it will be organised in several other cities in the coming days "This is an effective mission which has been ensuring that the common people become a part of mainstream economic development," Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, said, adding, such 'haats' have been providing market and opportunity to India's indigenous legacy of handmade art and craftwork.

"The 'Hunar Haat' has proved to be a magnificent platform to understand India's rich cultural heritage under one roof," Munda said.

