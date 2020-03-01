Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has developed proactive defence policy: Amit Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 18:42 IST
India has developed proactive defence policy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country has zero tolerance towards terrorism and has developed a "proactive" defence policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Shah also said that India has now joined the league of countries like the US and Israel that can carry out surgical strikes.

"We have zero tolerance towards terrorism. India had no proactive defence policy. Now, after Modiji became the PM, we have developed a proactive defence policy segregated from the foreign policy," he said in Rajarhat after inaugurating the 29 Special Composite Group complex of the National Security Guard (NSG) Shah said the NSG is a globally recognised counter-terror force.

"India did not carry out any attack on its own in 10,000 years of history. But if one enters our soil and dares to attack our citizens and jawans, we will give them a befitting reply," he said The home minister said the central government is working on a policy to improve the "housing satisfaction ratio" to enable jawans to stay with their families for at least 100 days in a year.

Hailing NSG personnel for fighting terror, Shah said, "We have taken measures to make it the best force in the world." There should always be efforts to "neutralise terrorists in the minimum possible time" during an operation, he said Shah inaugurated the 29 Special Composite Group complex of the NSG here and the force's residential clusters in Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai.

He said all the projects together entailed an expense of Rs 245 crore Shah arrived here earlier in the day amid protests by opposition parties against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The protests were held in various parts of the city, including areas in the vicinity of the Shaheed Minar Ground, where Shah addressed a rally later in the day NSG Director General Anup Kumar Singh said Shah has a "strong personality and vision and the ability to take decision" which has given new direction to the security force.

He said after the Mumbai attack, a decision was taken to set up five regional NSG hubs for reaching out to any spot in the quickest time."Another hub is coming up," he said The NSG hub in Kolkata caters to several north-eastern states apart from Bihar and West Bengal, an official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Not bothered by speculations about JDS MLA moving closer to

Amid speculations that a senior party MLA may soon jump ship to the BJP, JDS patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday said he was not bothered by such developments as they would have no impact If someone goes or come aga...

Migration mustn't be seen as a problem, people are free to move from one place to another: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said migration of people from one state to another should not be seen as a problem as he asserted that the nation is one and people are free to move from one place to another The Janata Dal United...

Punjab prohibits online supply of food from FBOs not possessing hygiene rating

The Punjab governments Food and Drug Administration on Sunday said it has prohibited online supply of food from Food Business Operators FBOs not possessing hygiene rating Issuing the prohibition orders, Food and Drug Administration Commissi...

GST collections at Rs 1.05 lakh cr in Feb

The government has collected Rs 1.05 lakh crore as GST revenue in February, up 8 per cent over the same month last year The collection from Goods and Services Tax GST in February was, however, lower than the Rs 1.10 lakh crore collected in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020