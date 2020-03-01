Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family pinning hopes on DNA test to identify body of 22-year-old

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 18:47 IST
Family pinning hopes on DNA test to identify body of 22-year-old

"People are being dragged out of vehicles and attacked", these were the last words of 22-year-old Mohammad Shahbaz to his brother on phone before he went missing on February 25 His family now fears the worst. "My brother Mohammad Shahbaz worked as a welder and lived with his family at Loni in Uttar Pradesh. He had gone to Guru Nanak Eye Centre in Delhi on February 25 for treatment as a spark during welding work injured his eye," Matloob said.

"I last talked to him around 2.25 pm (on February 25) when he said he was in Karawal Nagar. He was very scared and told me a mob was dragging people out of vehicles and attacking them. He said he would walk for safety," he said Unaware of the whereabouts of Shahbaz, Matloob says that the family has requested for a DNA test of a badly burnt body found in Karawal Nagar. "The body is badly burnt. It was found from Karawal Nagar. I think a DNA test will make it clear if it was that of Shahbaz," said Matloob who reached the mortuary at GTB Hospital here to identify his brother.

Shabaz's friend Saqib, who was also present at the mortuary, said missing complaints were filed at Karawal Nagar police station as well as Loni in Ghaziabad A police officer said the process of conducting DNA test of the "charred remains" has been started.

"There is not much left of the body except a portion of the hip bone and a piece of skull. It will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for the DNA test with sample from Shahbaz's relatives," he said Matloob said the police have asked him to bring his parents to the hospital on Monday.

The communal violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured PTI VIT SRY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Union Health Minister, Tamil Nadu CM lay foundation stone of medical college in Ramanathapuram

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a new government medical college in Ramanathapuram. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Vardhan said The health edu...

A R Rahman to mentor all-female music studio in Dubai; will perform at Expo 2020

Music maestro A R Rahman will mentor musicians and compose for a state-of-the-art, all-female music studio in Dubai, which will perform at Expo 2020 here The Firdaus Paradise Womens Orchestra will become a permanent facility at District 202...

Not bothered by speculations about JDS MLA moving closer to

Amid speculations that a senior party MLA may soon jump ship to the BJP, JDS patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday said he was not bothered by such developments as they would have no impact If someone goes or come aga...

Migration mustn't be seen as a problem, people are free to move from one place to another: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said migration of people from one state to another should not be seen as a problem as he asserted that the nation is one and people are free to move from one place to another The Janata Dal United...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020