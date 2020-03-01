Left Menu
Delhi violence: 254 FIRs registered, 903 people arrested or detained

  • Updated: 01-03-2020 19:13 IST
The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, a senior officer said on Sunday Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, they said.

According to police, they did not receive any PCR calls of rioting in the last four days The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, a senior police official said..

