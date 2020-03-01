Delhi violence: 254 FIRs registered, 903 people arrested or detained
The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, a senior officer said on Sunday Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, they said.
According to police, they did not receive any PCR calls of rioting in the last four days The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, a senior police official said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
