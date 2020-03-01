Left Menu
254 FIRs registered in connection with Delhi violence

The Delhi Police on Sunday said that 254 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence that took place in the North-East district of the national capital recently.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Sunday said that 254 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence that took place in the North-East district of the national capital recently. "254 FIRs have been registered including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained. No PCR calls of rioting have been received in the last four days," said MS Randhawa, PRO, Delhi Police.

At least 42 people died and more than 200 others sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days. Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the people, who lost their lives in the violence. He has said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries, and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

