Two held for abducting foreign national, demanding Rs 2 crore ransom

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 21:03 IST
  • Created: 01-03-2020 20:47 IST
Joint CP Western Range, Shalini Singh speaking to media in New Delhi. . Image Credit: ANI

Two people have been arrested for abducting a foreign national and demanding Rs 2 crore as ransom, police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Anup and Naveen. The incident took place on the night of February 27 and police got to know about the incident on February 28 morning.

Speaking to media, Joint CP Western Range, Shalini Singh said, "In Mohan garden police station, on February 28, we got information that a foreign national was abducted and Rs 2 crore ransom was demanded." "We conducted an investigation and found that a foreign national went missing when he was withdrawing money from an ATM on the night of February 27 around 10 pm in Mohan garden area. After some time, the friend of the abducted foreign national got the ransom call of Rs 2 crore. So when we got to know about the matter, police teams were formed," Singh said.

"The kidnappers were demanding for ransom and they told about a place to bring money. Our teams laid a trap with the help of local intelligence. When they became suspicious of police they tried to escape. We chased them and they also hit our car in which three officers got injured. But our teams caught them," she said. The CP further said, "The foreign national was rescued. Two abductors were arrested. A case of murder is against Anup."

