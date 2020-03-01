Left Menu
3 days after Dalit's 'custodial death', kin allow autopsy on promises of govt job, Rs 25L damages

The postmortem of a Dalit man, who allegedly died in Barmer police custody near here three days ago, was conducted on Sunday after his agitating family members called off their protest and allowed the autopsy on assurance of a Rs 25 lakh compensation and a government job to one of them. Victim Jeetu Khateek's post mortem, which had been stalled by his agitating family members since Thursday, was conducted by a medical board in presence of a judicial magistrate, said an official Barmer District Collector Ansh Deep said, "A compensation of Rs 25 lakh will be provided to the victim's family members." "An agreement to provide a job to one of the family members too has been made. The protest has been called-off and post mortem will be conducted by medical board in presence of judicial magistrate," he said earlier.

Deep said discussion on other demands of the victim's family members was still on After the postmortem, local BJP MLA Mewa Ram said the victim would be cremated on Monday.

Khateek's family members had been on a dharna outside the Barmer Hospital's mortuary since Thursday after Khateek died in police custody. They had been demanding a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to one of the family members, besides strict action against the accused policemen and a CBI probe into the matter They had raised the demand for a CBI probe despite the ongoing statutory magisterial inquest in the custodial death and a separate investigation by Jodhpur-based CID-CB's additional SP.

Earlier Rajasthan's Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, MLA Mewa Ram Jain, senior district administration and police officials had held negotiations with the agitating family members, who remained adamant on their demands, withholding legal formalities to permit the victim's autopsy A BJP delegation including its state unit's vice president Rajendra Gehlot, Jalore MP Devji Patel and former minister Madan Dilawar too had met the vitim's family members.

Khateek was picked up by Barmer Sadar police on Wednesday and he allegedly died in police custody on Thursday The police had detained him on the suspicion of his alleged involvement in a theft but no case had been lodged against him.

Khateek's family has alleged that he was beaten to death by policemen in the police station. His brother has lodged a case of murder against the SHO and other policemen Sadar SHO Deep Singh has been suspended and remaining staff members of the police station have been shunted to Police Lines for their alleged roles in causing the death.

Barmer SP Sharad Chowdhary and Circle Officer Vijay Singh too were put under "awaiting posting orders" after it became prima facie clear that there was no case against Khateek, who was kept under illegal detention PTI CORR AG RAX RAX.

