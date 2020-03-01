Left Menu
Situation completely normal, don't pay heed to rumours: Delhi Police

Refuting rumours about tensions in the city, the Delhi Police on Sunday urged the people not to pay heed to them, asserting that the situation is completely normal.

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 01-03-2020 21:21 IST
  Created: 01-03-2020 21:21 IST
Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa speaking to ANI on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Refuting rumours about tensions in the city, the Delhi Police on Sunday urged the people not to pay heed to them, asserting that the situation is completely normal. "The situation is completely normal. Our senior officers are monitoring the situation. We received some panic calls today. I request the people of Delhi that the situation is normal and do not pay attention to rumours," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa told ANI.

"We received some calls from West Delhi, South East Delhi, Madanpur Khadar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and Khyala. Situation is normal at these places. Police are monitoring social media platforms as well. We will take action against rumour-mongers," said Randhawa. It is worth noting that the entry and exit gates of some Delhi Metro stations were closed for a short duration on Sunday evening.

The entry and exit gates of Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar West, Nawada and Tilak Nagar were closed for a short duration. "Entry & exit of Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar west and Nawada are closed," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

"Entry and exit gates of Tilak Nagar are closed," DMRC said in another tweet. However, normal metro services resumed shortly. "All entry and exit gates are open. Normal service has resumed," DMRC tweeted.

Earlier, DCP West Delhi tweeted: "RUMOR IS THE BIGGEST ENEMY. A rumor has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal & peaceful." The police have appealed people to not trust these rumours.

"It is seen that some anti-social elements are spreading rumours to disrupt peace. People are warned not to spread rumours. They should also stay alert against these rumours. Law and order is completely under control in Delhi. The situation is calm," the Delhi Police tweeted. "Rumours are being dealt with vigorously. The citizens of Delhi should fulfill their responsibility and help in maintaining peace," the Delhi Police said in another tweeted.

At least 42 people died and more than 200 others sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi for four days. (ANI)

