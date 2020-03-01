Five terrorists associates arrested from Ganderbal, Budgam

Five terrorist associates were arrested from Ganderbal and Budgam on Sunday said Kashmir Zone Police.

"Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession," said Kashmir Zone Police in a statement.

Cases have been registered and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.