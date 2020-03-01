Criminal on bail held with a gun

A 35-year-old history-sheeter on bail was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police on Sunday for carrying a pistol and seven bullets from suburban Bandra, police said The accused Irshaad Khan alias Babu Hasan Khan was picked up on a tip-off, an official said.

He said Khan was trying to set up his own gang after coming out of the jail on bail Khan has a string of cases including murder registered against him in Mumbai, Thane and Gujarat, the official said.

A case was registered under Arms Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

