Left Menu
Development News Edition

Victims of violence in Delhi starts receiving immediate assistance: Delhi govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 23:56 IST
Victims of violence in Delhi starts receiving immediate assistance: Delhi govt

Victims of last week's communal violence in northeast Delhi have started receiving an immediate assistance of Rs 25,000, the Delhi government said on Sunday In a statement, the AAP government said officers in all the four violence-affected divisions have started to distribute financial assistance to the victims as an immediate relief at their doorsteps.

"The families affected by the recent violence in Delhi began to receive immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 on Sunday... Also, some of the affected people came directly to the SDM office and received the amount. Apart from this, the process of assessing the loss also continued on Sunday," it said The AAP government had earlier announced a compensation package as well as relief and rehabilitation measures for the victims of he riots.

Kejriwal had also announced a cash grant of Rs 25,000 as immediate relief to the families of the deceased as well as for those whose houses were burnt Application were sought from such victims on Saturday and the government received 69 applications, the statement said.

The chief minister reviewed the relief and rehabilitation works at the northeast district magistrate's office and instructed the officers to take necessary steps to provide compensation amount to the affected families at the earliest, it said The officers scrutinised the applications, verified the victims and thereafter, on Sunday, the officials distributed Rs 25,000 as immediate relief, according to the statement.

It added that a detailed list of victims is being prepared to provide the compensation and that the victims were applying through the counter set up at the northeast district magistrate office as well as through NGOs There are 18 SDMs appointed in all the affected divisions. They are scrutinising and verifying the applications round the clock to prepare the list of beneficiaries at the earliest, it said.

The violence, which erupted on February 23, in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Nigeria moves coronavirus patient for better health care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Whatever happened after Maha assembly polls unfortunate: Raj

Apparently referring to the coming together of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to form an unlikely alliance in Maharashtra last year, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said on Sunday that whatever happened after the assembly poll results was unfortunate ...

ADM attacked with cricket bat in Ghaziabad, one held

An Additional District Magistrate ADM was injured after being assaulted with a cricket bat here on Sunday, police said The attacker identified as Jasbir Singh, a former army man, has been detained.Madan Singh Garbyal was out for a walk when...

19th session of Kerala Legislative Assembly to begin on Monday

The 19th session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday and conclude on April 8, according to the Speakers office The session is likely to be a stormy one with opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF likely to t...

New virus: Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead

Beijing, Mar 1 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 88,000 people globally and caused 3,000 deathsThe World Health Organisation WHO has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020