4 dead, 8 injured after lorry falls into gorge in Andhra

Four people died and eight others sustained injuries after a lorry fell into a gorge near Srirampuram Tanda of Veldurti Mandal in Guntur district on Sunday. According to Veldurti Police, some people from Bodilaveedu village went to Srirampuram Tanda on Sunday evening to buy red chilli produce. While returning to the village, the lorry which was loaded with red chilli rolled down into the gorge. There were 12 persons in the lorry at the time of the accident. Of them, four, including the driver, have lost their lives while eight sustained injuries.

After the incident was reported, Chenna Kesavulu, Sub-Inspector of Veldurti Police Station, reached the spot to monitor the rescue operations. The injured persons and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

