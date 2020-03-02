Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against ex-CM''s staff member for threatening contractor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 12:34 IST
FIR against ex-CM''s staff member for threatening contractor

GoaPolice on Monday registered an FIR against a woman staff member of former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane for allegedly threatening a civil contractor The accused, Tanuja Khanolkar, has been charged under Indian Penal Code Section 506 (criminal intimidation), an official at Bicholim police station said.

The contractor, Firoz Khan Pathan, in his police complaint said Khanolkar approached him four months back and requested him to renovate her private bungalow at Karapur, Sankhalim in North Goa district "As she was having political patronage, I agreed and took the contract for renovating her bungalow at an approximate cost of Rs 10 lakh," Pathan said in his complaint.

Khanolkar is at present the staff member of former CM Rane, who is currently the Congress MLA from Poriem constituency in North Goa district The complainant said in October 2019, he started the renovation work without taking any advance payment from the woman and invested his own money to purchase the raw material.

After completing the work, he informed Khanolkar that the total cost of renovation of her residential bungalow was approximately Rs 10 lakh. The woman then told Pathan she would pay later, the police said Pathan in his complaint said as the woman was having "political patronage", he remained quiet and left her house.

He later tried calling her up on many occasions for the payment, but every time she gave excuses and was reluctant to pay the money, the official said quoting the complaint On February 2, when the contractor called up on her mobile phone asking for money, she allegedly threatened him with dire consequences, he said.

Around 15 days back, when he went to her house asking for the money, the woman allegedly told him she will "finish him by filing a case against him using political pressure", if he came to her residence again, the police said referring to the complaint A case has been registered, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Royal DSM plans to launch 'Nu-Shakti' home fortifier in north India

Dutch firm Royal DSM, plans to introduce its pre-mixed micro-nutrient daily home fortifier Nu-Shakti in north India soon Nu-Shakti is a first of its kind product category that is based on home fortification to enhance essential nutrients an...

Indonesia confirms first cases of coronavirus, link to Japanese visitor

Two Indonesians have tested positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with an infected Japanese national, President Joko Widodo said on Monday, marking the first confirmed cases in the worlds fourth-most populous country. The disco...

Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported 1 per cent growth in total sales at 63,536 units in February The company had sold 62,630 units in February last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Domestic sa...

Two held, 94 kg cannabis seized in Tripura

Border Security Force BSF has arrested two persons, wearing uniforms similar to the camouflage dress of the border patrolling unit, and allegedly seized 94 kg cannabis from their possession.The incident took place on Feb 29 when two persons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020