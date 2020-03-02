Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meeting of Ram Temple Trust postponed

The meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust which was scheduled to be held here on March 3 and 4 has been postponed.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 14:50 IST
Meeting of Ram Temple Trust postponed
Nripendra Misra, chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust which was scheduled to be held here on March 3 and 4 has been postponed. Sources informed that the reason for the postponement of the meeting is the unavailability of trust members on the scheduled dates. The date of the start of the construction of the Ram Temple is expected to be announced at the meeting in Delhi.

According to sources, a private company has offered to completely finance the construction of the Ram Temple. The trust has informed that the date for the Bhoomi Poojan of the Ram temple will be announced after April 2 now. Ram Navami is being observed on April 2 this year. There is a possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the Bhoomi Poojan.

The trust's chairman Nripendra Misra, along with engineers, toured Ayodhya on Sunday and he is expected to apprise the Prime Minister about the details. The engineers are expected to submit a technical report containing their findings on the temple site to the trust on March 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rights activists denounce Centre, Delhi govt over delay in providing relief to violence-hit people

Human rights activists on Monday denounced the central and Delhi governments alleging they failed to provide any medical or legal help to violence-affected people in northeast Delhi. The activists, including Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj,...

Bandits kill over 50 in Kaduna; Nigerian forces launch counterattacks

Over 50 people were killed and several others were injured as suspected bandits attacked some villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Nigerias Kaduna State, Vanguard reported on Monday.The attacks reportedly took place over the weekend a...

Bank of England says working with international partners on coronavirus

The Bank of England said it was working with Britains finance ministry and international partners to make sure all necessary steps are taken to protect its banking system and the broader economy from the impact of coronavirus.European share...

Comm min for not extending safeguard duty on palm oil imports from Malaysia

The commerce ministrys investigation arm DGTR has not recommend further extension of bilateral safeguard duty on imports of a particular variety of palm oil from Malaysia, according to a notification The Directorate General of Trade Remedie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020