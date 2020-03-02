Meeting of Ram Temple Trust postponed
The meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust which was scheduled to be held here on March 3 and 4 has been postponed.
The meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust which was scheduled to be held here on March 3 and 4 has been postponed. Sources informed that the reason for the postponement of the meeting is the unavailability of trust members on the scheduled dates. The date of the start of the construction of the Ram Temple is expected to be announced at the meeting in Delhi.
According to sources, a private company has offered to completely finance the construction of the Ram Temple. The trust has informed that the date for the Bhoomi Poojan of the Ram temple will be announced after April 2 now. Ram Navami is being observed on April 2 this year. There is a possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the Bhoomi Poojan.
The trust's chairman Nripendra Misra, along with engineers, toured Ayodhya on Sunday and he is expected to apprise the Prime Minister about the details. The engineers are expected to submit a technical report containing their findings on the temple site to the trust on March 25. (ANI)
