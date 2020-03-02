Man jumps to death from 10th floor of AIIMS hostel

A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the tenth floor of a hostel at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday, police said Vipin Sahu was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital's Trauma Centre, they said.

Police said he jumped from the tenth floor of hostel number 18 of AIIMS On checking the hostel's entry register, it was learned that Sahu had visited the hostel twice on Monday, they said.

He first visited the hostel at 10.40 am and again at 12.20 pm, as per the entry register of the hostel Some medicines were found at the spot from where he jumped, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Atul Kumar Thakur, said.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said, adding that Sahu was not a doctor Further details have waited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.