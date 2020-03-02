Two fresh cases of coronavirus detected in India: Health Ministry

Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -were reported, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday The person from Delhi had traveled to Italy, it said adding he is being diagnosed at RML hospital. The other person with the coronavirus infection has a travel history to Dubai, the ministry added.

"Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored," the ministry said Italy is reeling under swelling cases of the coronavirus infection.

