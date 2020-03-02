Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two fresh cases of coronavirus detected in India: Health Ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 14:57 IST
Two fresh cases of coronavirus detected in India: Health Ministry
Image Credit: ANI

Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -were reported, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday The person from Delhi had traveled to Italy, it said adding he is being diagnosed at RML hospital. The other person with the coronavirus infection has a travel history to Dubai, the ministry added.

"Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored," the ministry said Italy is reeling under swelling cases of the coronavirus infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rights activists denounce Centre, Delhi govt over delay in providing relief to violence-hit people

Human rights activists on Monday denounced the central and Delhi governments alleging they failed to provide any medical or legal help to violence-affected people in northeast Delhi. The activists, including Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj,...

Bandits kill over 50 in Kaduna; Nigerian forces launch counterattacks

Over 50 people were killed and several others were injured as suspected bandits attacked some villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Nigerias Kaduna State, Vanguard reported on Monday.The attacks reportedly took place over the weekend a...

Bank of England says working with international partners on coronavirus

The Bank of England said it was working with Britains finance ministry and international partners to make sure all necessary steps are taken to protect its banking system and the broader economy from the impact of coronavirus.European share...

Comm min for not extending safeguard duty on palm oil imports from Malaysia

The commerce ministrys investigation arm DGTR has not recommend further extension of bilateral safeguard duty on imports of a particular variety of palm oil from Malaysia, according to a notification The Directorate General of Trade Remedie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020