UP: Youth jumps into canal for TikToK video, dies

An 18-year-old youth was killed when he jumped into the Ganga canal here for making a TikTok video, police said. The incident took place place near Kutubpur village on Friday when Raja Qureshi jumped into the canal and hit a hard surface beneath water

The video of the accident had gone viral on social media on Sunday, bringing the incident to light, police said. Police said the body was recovered and buried by the victim's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.