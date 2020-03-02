Man commits suicide at AIIMS hostel

A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Monday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

As per information, a 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of hostel number 18 at AIIMS.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.