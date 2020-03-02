AP govt disburses welfare pensions at doorsteps to almost 59 lakh beneficiaries

The volunteers of the YSRCP government have disbursed social security pensions to 58.99 lakh poor people in the state at their doorsteps as part of the YSR Pension Kanuka programme on Sunday. According to the government, 51,39, 242 pensions were delivered by the volunteers at the ward and village level.

The door to door delivery of pensions by the volunteers started before dawn and gained momentum as the day proceeded. The pension has been increased from Rs 1000 earlier to Rs 10,000 as per the need. Leprosy patients are being given a pension of Rs 3,000. As per the census records, nearly 80 lakh people are being covered as part of the programme to extend a total amount of Rs 1,384 crores as compared to only Rs 490 crore in 2019. (ANI)

