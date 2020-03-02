Two fresh cases of coronavirus detected in India: Health Ministry

Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -- have been reported in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday The person from Delhi had travelled to Italy, while the other patient who has coronavirus infection has a recent travel history to Dubai, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

"Both the patients had self-reported after they developed symptoms. They tested positive. They are stable and being closely monitored," he said The person in Delhi had self-reported at the RML hospital here after returning to India while the one in Telangana had initially gone to a private hospital and then was referred to a government hospital in the state.

As many as 25,738 people are under community surveillance across the country, Vardhan said as he advised people to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Singapore Thirty seven people across the country are currently hospitalised after showing symptoms of coronavirus or COVID-19.

The minister further said the Indian government is in discussion with Iran and Italian authorities to evacuate Indians there Vardhan said that so far 3,217 samples have been tested out of which five tested positive for COVID-19 while reports of 23 are awaited. Italy is reeling under swelling cases of the coronavirus disease. China has so far witnessed 2,912 deaths due to coronavirus..

