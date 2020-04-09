COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh government makes wearing masks mandatory for anyone stepping out of house, says order. PTI ADU MAS NP NP

COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh government makes wearing masks mandatory for anyone stepping out of house, says order. PTI ADU MAS NP NPPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:09 IST
