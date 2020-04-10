Action against Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (special), Home department taken after talks with Uddhav Thackeray: Anil Deshmukh.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 08:56 IST
Action against Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (special), Home department taken after talks with Uddhav Thackeray: Anil Deshmukh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
