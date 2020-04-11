Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal suggests extension of lockdown till April 30 during PM Modi's interaction with chief ministers: Sources.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 12:27 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal suggests extension of lockdown till April 30 during PM Modi's interaction with chief ministers: Sources.
