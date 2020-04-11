States facing fund crunch; CMs urged PM for package for all states and moratorium on debts, but PM did not say anything: Narayanasamy.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:46 IST
States facing fund crunch; CMs urged PM for package for all states and moratorium on debts, but PM did not say anything: Narayanasamy.
