17 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; total reaches 224: Officials.

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....
Her friends who worked in hospitals cried and Indonesian businesswoman Maryati Dimursi listened They did not have the protective gear they needed to treat patients suspected of having COVID-19. Some had resorted to wearing plastic raincoats...
Canada and the G20 countries agree on the need for oil price stability, but in a Friday meeting Canada did not promise any specific production cuts, Natural Resources Minister Seamus ORegan said on Friday. The minister also said that the fe...
US President Donald Trump has said that when to reopen the countrys economy that has been crippled by the invisible enemy will be the biggest decision he will ever have to make as his administration grappled with the raging coronavirus pand...
The United States became the first country to report more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day, marking a grim milestone as billions around the world celebrated the Easter holiday weekend under lockdown from home. The global death ...