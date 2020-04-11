Number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai goes up to 1182: civic body.

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....
Indian Railways are set to run parcel trains from Guwahati to Dibrugarh and Mendipathar Meghalaya to facilitate transport of essential items, the Northeast Frontier Railway said on Saturday. Under aegis of Northeast Frontier Railway, parcel...
Shipment of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the US is likely to start next week, a leading pharma industry body has said. Hydroxychloroquine is being touted as game-changer in the fight against COVID-19 pandemicThe shipments of hyd...
Eight new positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of affected in the state to 215. As of 5.00 PM on April 11, cumulatively 215 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state. This in...
Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary of The Family Man fame is set to make her directorial debut with a micro-series called A Viral Wedding Made In Lockdown. The actor said the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, pushed her to make the...