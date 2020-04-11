Number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra reaches 1,761 with 187 more persons testing positive on Saturday: health department.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:15 IST
Number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra reaches 1,761 with 187 more persons testing positive on Saturday: health department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra