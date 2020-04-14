As compared to many developed nations, India is in a much better position due to its holistic approach and quick decisions: PM on coronavirus.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 10:13 IST
As compared to many developed nations, India is in a much better position due to its holistic approach and quick decisions: PM on coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India