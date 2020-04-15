Left Menu
Development News Edition

No community transmission in India so far, there have been some local outbreaks: Health Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:41 IST
No community transmission in India so far, there have been some local outbreaks: Health Ministry.

No community transmission in India so far, there have been some local outbreaks: Health Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs reports 49% drop in 1Q profits to $1.1 bn

Goldman Sachs reported a steep drop in first-quarter profits Wednesday as it set aside funds for bad loans due to coronavirus shutdowns, even as upheaval in markets boosted its trading businessThe investment banking giant reported profits o...

Lockdown: Woman alleges she was stopped by police despite showing her ration card, supplies

When she heard about the extension of the lockdown on Tuesday, Rabina Khatoon set out to get free ration from a fair price shop, but she could only reach home late Tuesday night as, she alleged, police stopped her despite showing them her r...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 517 p.m.Railways to refund Rs 660 crore for cancellation of over 39 lakh ticket bookings. 516 p.m.Six Indian companies working on COVI...

Exports dip by 34.57 pc in March; total shipment at USD 314 bn in 2019-20

Indias exports dipped by 34.57 per cent to USD 21.41 billion in March, while it declined by 4.78 per cent to USD 314.31 billion for 2019-20. Trade deficit narrowed to USD 9.76 billion in march this year from USD 11 billion in the same mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020