Two people die of COVID-19 in TN;38 more test positive, total cases rise to 1242:TN Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.PTI VGN WELCOME WELCOMEPTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:41 IST
Two people die of COVID-19 in TN;38 more test positive, total cases rise to 1242:TN Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.PTI VGN WELCOME WELCOME
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.