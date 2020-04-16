Left Menu
Development News Edition

India should start random testing of virus; without it, you will keep following virus and it will keep getting ahead of you: Rahul Gandhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:09 IST
India should start random testing of virus; without it, you will keep following virus and it will keep getting ahead of you: Rahul Gandhi.

India should start random testing of virus; without it, you will keep following virus and it will keep getting ahead of you: Rahul Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Countries pondering an easing of coronavirus curbs

Various countries around the world are wondering when and how to ease coronavirus lockdowns, though the World Health Organization WHO is warning that should be done slowly and only when there is the capacity to isolate cases and trace conta...

COVID -19 suspect in Punjab escapes from hospital, caught

A COVID-19 suspect who had fled from the isolation ward of a hospital in Punjabs Hoshiarpur district was caught by police on Thursday. Yusuf Khans samples had been sent for testing and he was under quarantine when he fled from the hospital ...

Indore police to deliver FIRs at home of curfew violators

Indore police in Madhya Pradesh are planning home delivery of copies of FIRs to those violating curfew in the city, an official said on Thursday. It has been found that many people in the city stay at home during police patrolling, but late...

Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu visits Ludhiana mandi

Punjab Food and Civil Supply Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Thursday visited the Khanna Mandi here, where the crop procurement procedure by the government, from farmers, has begun. Procurement process has begun from yesterday. Our target i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020