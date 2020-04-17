Priyanka Gandhi urges UP CM to set up "economic revival task force" in state for revival of economy hit by coronavirus.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 10:41 IST
Priyanka Gandhi urges UP CM to set up "economic revival task force" in state for revival of economy hit by coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi